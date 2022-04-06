Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County cleared

On I-81 at mile marker 207 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
On I-81 at mile marker 207 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.(Source: VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, VDOT says this crash has been cleared.

On I-81 at mile marker 207 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

JMU baseball preparing for crucial weekend series at Charleston
JMU baseball preparing for crucial weekend series at Charleston
Short-handed Dukes working to develop depth during spring ball
Short-handed Dukes working to develop depth during spring ball
Overnight Forecast 4-7-22
Overnight Forecast 4-7-22
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach looking to raise money for ministry work
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach looking to raise money for ministry work
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft