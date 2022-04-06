Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County cleared

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, VDOT says this crash has been cleared.

On I-81 at mile marker 207 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

