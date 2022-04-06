Advertisement

Traffic on Port Republic Road cleared

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Port Republic Road.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Traffic on Port Republic Road is open in both directions and normal traffic patterns have resumed.

The Harrisonburg Police Department warned of a traffic crash on Port Republic Road in area of Bradley Drive.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Port Republic Road. Please avoid the area between Neff Avenue to South Main Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

