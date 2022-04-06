Advertisement

UVA Health seeing more norovirus cases

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an uptick in norovirus cases.

Doctor Amy Mathers says this is unusual since norovirus “season” is usually from October to April and it doesn’t usually rise at this point.

“Statistically, we’re back to sort of pre-pandemic norovirus cases,” Dr. Mathers said. “The other thing that’s a little unusual about this norovirus uptick that we are seeing in the country right now.”

Mathers says this increase could be due to people relying on hand sanitizer, rather than washing their hands. The doctor says alcohol gel will not kill norovirus like it does for COVID-19.

Signs of infection include nausea and diarrhea for about three days.

Mathers says if you do come down with norovirus it’s best to stay home for at least five days.

