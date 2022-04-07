Advertisement

Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A long-awaited restaurant is re-opening in Staunton.

Long John Silver’s closed after a fire in January 2021 and the store was demolished in September, and now the story is almost ready. The newly-built store is set to open May 1. Staunton’s LJS area coach Debbie Williams said they’ve gotten a lot of attention from the community.

“I’ve had several inquiries about, you know, when we were going to be open, how long is it gonna be, are we open now, just an outpouring of people contacting me to try to find out,” Williams said.

Williams, though not from the area, said she’s very excited for Staunton to get its LJS back.

“I’ve experienced a lot of great people, a great experience with the town. So I’m excited to be up here and to be opening that store up,” she said.

Williams said for many weeks, people asked her when the store would open, so she’s glad to finally have an answer. She also said the store is still hiring, so if you’d like to be part of the team, visit their hiring website.

