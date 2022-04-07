From corridor talk to budget work, Staunton’s week is busy

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton city leaders are working through many big decisions that could impact those living in or around the Queen City.

Frazier Associates presented information Wednesday night about Staunton’s 13 entrance corridors to about 30 stakeholders and community members. Bill Frazier gave the context of the areas, explaining how they change over time.

“Obviously their age and all the other aspects of time and architectural taste and technology changes the buildings and types of corridors, the structures on them,” he said.

Now, Frazier said, it’s on to the next step of the project.

“Which is doing some private interviews with stakeholders actually who are on the corridors,” Frazier said.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes attended the public forum and heard more about what people think of Staunton’s design and layout.

“Average was probably the highest score that was given. A couple of the breakout groups said that we have some entrances into Staunton that are below average, but they said we can do better,” Oakes said.

City council will meet Thursday night for a work session to dig into the budget for the first time.

“It’s going to be an opportunity in which council members bring up points of interest for them, that they might have concerns about,” Oakes said.

