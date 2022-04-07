Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine trials underway for children 5 and under

Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While some people may be rolling up their sleeves for third or fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot, there is a group that still can’t even get their first.

Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley with UVA Health says studies on children 5 and younger are going well.

“I think we’re getting closer from what we’re hearing to having a possible vaccine for the youngest age group,” Dr. Shirley said. “During the omicron surge, the hospitalization rate of young children under the age of 5 is actually five times what it was during the delta surge, and so we are still seeing severe disease that occurs in children.”

UVA Health’s trends in child hospitalization mirrored national trends during the omicron surge.

“Thankfully, we didn’t see as much influence of severe respiratory disease, but there were other types of complications that lead to admission,” Shirley said.

Worried parents may not have to wait much longer, Pfizer and Moderna say they are seeing positive results.

“What we’ve heard in press releases from both companies is that their covid vaccine appears to be well tolerated in these younger age groups,” Shirley said.

The next step is for the FDA to review the data from both Pfizer and Moderna and make a decision on if they recommend that this age group gets this vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

Youngkin signs bill regulating explicit content in schools
Route 989 in Rockingham County to be closed for bridge replacement
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,285 Friday
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The Harrisonburg area is expected to receive $3,038,232.
Warner and Kaine announce $232 million in federal funding for Virginia transit