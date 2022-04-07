Advertisement

DeLauter’s big day at the dish leads JMU to win at VMI

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chase DeLauter’s performance in the batter’s box led the James Madison baseball team to a road win Wednesday night.

DeLauter blasted two homers and drove in six runs to help JMU defeat VMI, 12-2, in Lexington. The left-handed centerfielder launched a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, then blasted a solo homer in the third inning, before delivering a three-RBI double in the top of the fourth. DeLauter is now batting .430 with eight home runs and 35 RBI this season to go along with a .574 on-base percentage. He has registered 14 RBI in two games against VMI this season.

Travis Reifsnider added three-run homer and drove in four runs for the Dukes, who used seven pitchers in the game.

James Madison improves to 17-11 overall (4-2 CAA). The Dukes continue their road swing with a three-game series at College of Charleston this weekend.

