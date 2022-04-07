Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s no secret that many businesses are facing staff shortages, but a Shenandoah Valley organization is working with people eager to get a job.

Goodwill Industries of the Valley opened its new Career Center in Staunton, kicking it off with an Open House on Wednesday afternoon.

“You can come into the center, use our computers, and we will help you with resumes. We’ll help you with mock interviews. We provide some wrap-around services, so if there are other things you need in order to get to work, we’ll help you with those things as well,” Melanie Blosser, the Regional Coordinator of Workforce Training Services with Goodwill, said.

Job seekers can also take computer classes, and get referrals to job certification courses and training, and workshops at no cost. Case managed reentry services are also available at the center.

“You don’t need an appointment, you can just show up,” Blosser said. “We have staff here in the building during those hours and they’ll be glad to help you.”

Local employers can also utilize the Career Center.

“[Businesses come] here looking for employees, so today we had Amazon here. There’s a big facility in Fishersville coming on board and she was here today recruiting for that facility,” Blosser said. “The Legacy was here. Care Advantage is here on occasions.”

Services like this are made possible by people who donate to and shop at Goodwill stores.

The Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 1201 Greenville Avenue in Staunton.

