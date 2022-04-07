Advertisement

Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton

Goodwill's Staunton Career Center is now open to assist job seekers.
Goodwill's Staunton Career Center is now open to assist job seekers.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s no secret that many businesses are facing staff shortages, but a Shenandoah Valley organization is working with people eager to get a job.

Goodwill Industries of the Valley opened its new Career Center in Staunton, kicking it off with an Open House on Wednesday afternoon.

“You can come into the center, use our computers, and we will help you with resumes. We’ll help you with mock interviews. We provide some wrap-around services, so if there are other things you need in order to get to work, we’ll help you with those things as well,” Melanie Blosser, the Regional Coordinator of Workforce Training Services with Goodwill, said.

Job seekers can also take computer classes, and get referrals to job certification courses and training, and workshops at no cost. Case managed reentry services are also available at the center.

“You don’t need an appointment, you can just show up,” Blosser said. “We have staff here in the building during those hours and they’ll be glad to help you.”

Local employers can also utilize the Career Center.

“[Businesses come] here looking for employees, so today we had Amazon here. There’s a big facility in Fishersville coming on board and she was here today recruiting for that facility,” Blosser said. “The Legacy was here. Care Advantage is here on occasions.”

Services like this are made possible by people who donate to and shop at Goodwill stores.

The Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 1201 Greenville Avenue in Staunton.

For more information on services, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast
Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast
A new solar initiative has arrived in Harrisonburg. The city is partnering with Solarize...
Non-profit solar initiative comes to Harrisonburg
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations