Advertisement

Governor Youngkin issues executive order recognizing value of recycling, waste reduction

The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and...
The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste.(Governor of Virginia's Office)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order that recognizes the value of recycling, reducing waste, and encourages the creation and relocation of clean technology companies involved in recycling-related issues to Virginia.

According to the governor’s office, Executive Order 17′s mission is to call on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels, and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste.

The order also calls on State Parks to examine ways to create more recycling opportunities.

This repeals former Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 77 - which removed the restriction on single-use plastic at state agencies, colleges, and universities.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the potential impacts this executive order could have on the commonwealth.

“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy. The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” Gov. Youngkin said. “We need to bridge that disconnect to better conserve our natural resources, reduce waste that goes out to landfills and promote new clean energy jobs here in Virginia. We should be focusing our resources and energy on providing a cleaner supply of recyclable materials.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
Massanutten Regional Library thrives in local community
Massanutten Regional Library thrives in local community
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up
Harrisonburg welcomes Liz Webb as the city’s first Housing Coordinator
Harrisonburg welcomes Liz Webb as the city’s first Housing Coordinator