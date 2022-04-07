Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting after vehicle pursuit in Bridgewater

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirms there was an officer-involved shooting following a police pursuit of a suspect wanted on felonies.

The incident started after 9 a.m. Thursday, with a miles-long high speed chase through several communities in western Rockingham County.

The pursuit came to an end about three miles northwest of the town of Bridgewater. Shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in Bridgewater for an investigation underway.

A section of Spring Creek Road is shut down from Sangersville Road to Thomas Spring Road intersection.

WHSV is on the scene. Stay with us on air and online as we learn more.

