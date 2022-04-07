JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Board of Visitors heard about possible tuition and fee increases for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tuition and E&G (Education and General) fees could go up for Virginia undergraduate students, non-resident undergraduate students, Virginia graduate students, and Virginia non-resident graduate students.

Towana Moore, the Interim VP of Administration and Finance at the university, gave a brief presentation to the Board of Visitors on Wednesday.

She explained some challenges moving forward, including transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and enrollment uncertainty.

“We also have to be always aware of our enrollment, what our mix looks like... out-of-state, in-state,” Moore said. “Has COVID caused some people not to come? All of those sorts of things we have to watch out for when we’re setting our tuition for the following year.”

Some of the biggest cost factors, she said, are faculty and staff compensation, inflation, student support services, financial aid and scholarships.

Public comment was permitted at the April 6 meeting, but no one signed up to speak.

The university is still awaiting the completion of the legislative process and approval of the commonwealth’s 2022-2024 budget.

“Final state-mandated costs and institutional funding, which impact tuition and fee decisions, are unknown at this time, however, the university is optimistic that investment in higher education and JMU will remain a priority of the General Assembly and the Governor,” said a university notice published on April 5.

For planning purposes, James Madison University is considering the following Educational and General (E&G) tuition and mandatory auxiliary fee ranges for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-23 academic year and summer session 2023:

Academic Year 2022-2023

Tuition & E&G Fees

Virginia undergraduate students– Annual tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $372 or 0% and 5.0%; upper range $186 per semester

Non-resident undergraduate students – Annual tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $486 or 0% and 2%; upper range $243 per semester

Virginia graduate students – Annual tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $23 per credit hour or 0% and 5.0%

Virginia non-resident graduate students– Annual tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $23 per credit hour or 0% and 2.0%

Auxiliary Mandatory Fee

Virginia and non-resident undergraduate students – Annual mandatory auxiliary fee increase within a range between $0 and $254 or 0% and 4.9%; upper range $127 per semester

Virginia and non-resident graduate students– Annual mandatory auxiliary fee increase within a range between $0 and $2 per credit hour or 0% and 4.3%

Summer Session 2023

Tuition & E&G Fees

Virginia undergraduate students – Tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $19 per credit hour or 0% and 5.0%

Non-resident undergraduate students – Tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $19 per credit hour or 0% and 2.0%

Virginia graduate students – Tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $22 per credit hour or 0% and 5.0%

Virginia non-resident graduate students– Tuition and E&G fee increase within a range between $0 and $22 per credit hour or 0% and 2.0%

Auxiliary Mandatory Fee

All students– Mandatory auxiliary fee increase within a range between $0 and $1 per credit hour or 0% and 4.0%

The JMU Board of Visitors will consider tuition and mandatory fees for the 2022-2023 academic year at its full board meeting currently scheduled for Friday, April 22.

