Advertisement

Merck expands facility in Elkton

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WVIR) - Merck is expanding its vaccines manufacturing facility in Elkton.

It is expected that this will increase its production of HPV vaccines, as well as create 150 jobs.

The company says the project ran ahead of schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

This is part of a roughly $1 billion effort to expand and update the company’s existing facilities.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
Massanutten Regional Library thrives in local community
Massanutten Regional Library thrives in local community
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up
Harrisonburg welcomes Liz Webb as the city’s first Housing Coordinator
Harrisonburg welcomes Liz Webb as the city’s first Housing Coordinator