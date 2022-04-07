More rain before the weekend

THURSDAY: Scattered rain sticks around into the afternoon with patchy fog. Rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible. Rain wraps up around 2/3PM. Additional rainfall 0.25-0.5″ through Thursday afternoon. With the cold front passing through, temperatures will only rise a few degrees during the day as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some sunshine arriving late in the day and into the early evening.

Some clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of clouds heading into the overnight with a few passing showers before midnight. The Alleghenies will see snow showers mix in with the rain. Clearing late in the overnight. Cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds build in throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered showers for the afternoon but anything would be light and some will not see rain. The Alleghenies will continue to see snow showers mixed in with any rain. Breezy for the afternoon.

Plenty of clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers continuing until around midnight. A few snow showers mixing in with any rain showers across the Allegheny Mountains. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s for the morning. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and turning pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers for the Alleghenies throughout the day and higher elevations could see a coating of snow. Some clouds with a few rain and snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and turning pleasant once again with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers continue for the Alleghenies. Keeping some clouds for the overnight and turning cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A good amount of sunshine with some clouds to start and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A warmer day than the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Plenty of clouds overnight and turning chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with some clouds to start and temperatures feeling pleasant rising into the 50s. A fair amout of sunshine with more clouds for the afternoon. A warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s! Some clouds for the night and turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and rather cloudy. More clouds than sun for the day but another warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

