Advertisement

UPDATE: Half of 911 lines in Page County now operational

911 Outage
911 Outage(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: Half of the 911 lines that run to Page County are now operational.

You can dial 911 if you have an emergency. If you cannot get through by dialing 911, call the non-emergency number at 540-843-0911.

The Page County Emergency Communications Center is currently dealing with a major 911 outage and is unable to receive 911 calls.

Century Link/Lumen is aware of the situation and is diligently working to get lines back in service, however, it may take several hours or days.

If you have an emergency, please call ECC at 540-843-0911. Page County ECC will notify the public when lines are back in service.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
Officer-involved shooting after vehicle pursuit in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Latest News

Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach ministry
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach looking to raise money for ministry work
Evening Forecast 4-7-22
Evening Forecast 4-7-22
From corridor talk to budget work, Staunton’s week is busy
From corridor talk to budget work, Staunton’s week is busy
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon
(FILE)
New study offers solutions to unequal participation in classes