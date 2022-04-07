UPDATE: Half of 911 lines in Page County now operational

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: Half of the 911 lines that run to Page County are now operational.

You can dial 911 if you have an emergency. If you cannot get through by dialing 911, call the non-emergency number at 540-843-0911.

The Page County Emergency Communications Center is currently dealing with a major 911 outage and is unable to receive 911 calls.

Century Link/Lumen is aware of the situation and is diligently working to get lines back in service, however, it may take several hours or days.

If you have an emergency, please call ECC at 540-843-0911. Page County ECC will notify the public when lines are back in service.

