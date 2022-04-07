Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Lilian Berry

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lilian Berry is an outstanding senior at Fort Defiance High School.

“A bad game doesn’t define you as a player or a person,” said Berry, who originally committed to Oregon State to play softball.

After decommitting last summer, Berry was left searching for a new program.

“I wanted to make sure it was the best choice,” she added. “I was overthinking and trying to find the right spot.”

Berry visited Penn State and immediately felt drawn to the campus and the team. Shortly after, she signed with the Nittany Lions.

This spring, Berry will be pitching her final season at Fort Defiance High School.

“It’s definitely pressure but in the best way possible,” she said. “When I’m on the mound, my teammates are behind me and they always have my back.”

Berry led the Indians to the region championship last spring. This year, Berry has her eyes on the state title.

“She’s a great player and a wonderful teammate,” said head softball coach Todd Wood. “She works so hard and the sky is her limit.”

Berry’s leadership extends beyond the field as she shines as a writer in the classroom.

“She’s a rare student,” explained English teacher Holly Russell. “She’s funny, smart, and very reflective.”

Not only does Berry dish it out on the mound, but she also dishes it out in the kitchen. She specializes in nutritious meals, such as sauteed zucchini and squash.

“During the pandemic, my cooking career grew,” said Berry. “I’m going to have to cook when I get older so I might as well do it now.”

