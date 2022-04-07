Staunton intersection upgrades start April 11

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An intersection improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11, at Richmond Avenue (Route 250) and Statler Boulevard in the City of Staunton.

The roughly three-month project is designed to reduce congestion and enhance vehicle and pedestrian safety at this busy intersection.

During the week of April 11-15, contractors will mobilize equipment, set up the work zone and begin initial stages of construction. Starting in late April, motorists should be alert for lane closures and possible traffic delays.

Most lane closures will be restricted to nighttime and overnight hours, and law enforcement will assist with traffic control during certain phases of the project.

When the intersection improvements are complete, drivers will have a second left-turn lane from southbound Statler Boulevard onto eastbound Richmond Avenue. VDOT says this will help reduce backups during busy travel times.

Contractors will modify the concrete median along Richmond Avenue to accommodate the additional turn lane. The project also includes an upgraded traffic signal, pedestrian-crossing signals, accessible sidewalks and new pavement markings.

The Federal Highway Administration is funding the project, primarily through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. In October 2021 the Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $687,209.25 construction contract to CES Consulting, LLC of Dulles, Va.

This project has a contract completion date of June 24, 2022. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be found by dialing 511 or clicking here.

