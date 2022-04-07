Advertisement

Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft

Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and arrested after the incident.(Augusta County Sheriff’s Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has announced suspects are in custody following an incident in the Stuarts Draft area where a vehicle was shot.

According to the ACSO, Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and arrested after the incident.

Officials say the victim in this incident was not injured.

Martin is being charged with 1 felony count of maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, 1 felony count of, while in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm to create the risk of injury or death to another person, 1 felony count of use or display a firearm in commission of a felony and 1 felony count of attempted felonious assault.

Martin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Flanagan is being charged with 1 felony count of accessory to maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle.

On Thursday afternoon, there was a large law enforcement presence on Rt. 340 near the schools. The incident occurred on Stuarts Draft Highway, not school property, according to authorities. All Stuarts Draft schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“This was an isolated incident between the three acquaintances, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

