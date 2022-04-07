Virginia partners with other states for I-95 safety initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will be among 15 states to participate in a two-day traffic safety initiative along the entire Interstate 95 corridor.

“Drive to Save Lives” will take place April 8-9, and Virginia State Police will add additional patrols to I-95 for traffic enforcement.

“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring. Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”

Troopers from Maine to Florida will be participating in the campaign.

There were 5,350 traffic crashes along I-95 in Virginia in 2021. The crashes ranged from a minor fender-bender to the loss of life.

With the increased patrols, drivers are also reminded of the state “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching emergency vehicles along the road. The law also applies to workers in vehicles with amber lights.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.