Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students

Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the allegations involving various students being inappropriately touched by a teacher at Wilson Memorial High School.

As a result of this investigation, 47-year-old Michael Freeman of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of sexual battery, in violation of Virginia Code: 18.2-67.4, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court. No further information will be released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

