Advertisement

Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A new security measure will soon be in place inside Grant County Schools.
Grant County Schools to begin using metal detector wands
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban