Do Portugal International Circus comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time ever, Do Portugal International Circus has come to Harrisonburg. The circus is set up in a giant tent outside of the Valley Mall and includes a number of talented performers from all over the world.

The circus is set to kick off several weeks of performances with its first show Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

“You can expect clowns, jugglers, magicians, acrobats. This is a 100% family show so it’s for everyone,” said Damian Castro, the manager of the circus who also rides a motorcycle in one of the acts.

The circus has spent the last year traveling around the U.S. performing after being unable to do so for the first nine months of the pandemic. Its performers spent that time perfecting their craft.

“With COVID we just didn’t know what to do with all our time so we just kept practicing, practicing, practicing mostly all day. So once we were able to work again we had a better show to give to the audience,” said Castro.

Since then the circus has traveled to different states and adapted to the COVID regulations of each.

“Restrictions, fewer people, some places say yes, other places say no. So we struggled with that for the first six months of last year but we’ve been able to work. We started in Texas and Louisiana,” said Castro.

The circus is now back to operating at its normal 1,500 person capacity and spent the last two months in Lynchburg and Charlottesville. It’s excited to bring its performance to Harrisonburg for the first time saying it has something for everyone.

“As the show starts all the way to the finish it is so exciting. There’s not just one thing that is the main attraction. As soon as the show starts, it’s a whole exciting show,” said Castro.

The circus will be in town through April 24 with one show at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and three shows at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

