Harrisonburg Public Works’ Urban Wood Program wins Governor’s award

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A program within Harrisonburg Public Works recently received the Gold Medal Governor’s Award for its environmental work in the Friendly City.

The Urban Wood Program began in 2018, after the Emerald Ash Borer beetle damaged over 1,000 trees in the area. Since then, staff at Public Works have been keeping track of each type of tree, along with ways to utilize damaged ones for things like lumber and woodchips.

Staff are also encouraging community members to get involved with the program through planting.

“We’re trying in Harrisonburg to get everybody to plant trees to increase our tree canopy. I encourage everyone to go out and plant a tree in their own yard if they can and the month of April again is a great time,” Greenspace Manager for Public Works, Jeremy Harold said.

The Virginia Department of Forestry also granted funds to the program to begin an official maintenance plan for public trees.

To learn more about the Urban Wood program, click here.

