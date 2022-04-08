Harrisonburg welcomes Liz Webb as the city’s first Housing Coordinator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg is welcoming a 20-year expert in managing affordable housing programs to serve as the city’s first-ever Housing Coordinator.

Liz Webb, who has served as Housing Choice Voucher Manager for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority (HRHA) since 2016, will conduct advanced work related to complex housing issues with an emphasis on developing, implementing, and overseeing strategies to achieve housing objectives and goals.

The role was created following the completion of the City’s Comprehensive Housing Analysis and Market Study, which worked to assess the overall health of the City’s housing stock and market conditions.

“I’ve been on the service administration side of housing policy, and have always wanted to do more on the planning, finance, and development front,” Webb said in a press release. “It’s an opportunity to learn and grow, and a chance to serve the city. Taking on a new role like this is challenging, but exciting. In some ways I have been preparing for this job my whole life.”

For more than five years, Webb has focused her attention on overseeing the administration of the housing choice voucher program in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The voucher program primarily serves households with incomes under 30% of the median family income, and subsidies the cost of families’ rent.

However, there are frequently not enough vouchers to cover the need in this area, and those available are not always accepted by some landlords. The work has given Webb an in-depth knowledge of the struggles some in our area face in securing housing, and the limitations some programs have in addressing those issues.

At the front of her considerations is affordable housing in our community, and how she can support long-term planning, problem-solving, policy and program development, and management action around housing matters in Harrisonburg.

“Affordable housing is a critical need, in our community and everywhere, and how we address this challenge speaks to our values as a city,” Webb said. “By obtaining the study and starting on its recommended actions, Harrisonburg is affirming that this issue is a priority. It will take coordination to integrate the information we have about local needs, market trends, zoning and land use, and program fund and development financing options.”

As the city has focused on affordable housing and understanding the current housing situation in Harrisonburg, staff members have worked to analyze recommendations provided by the Housing Study and consider options that could benefit the City’s overall affordable housing goals.

“That includes things such as the possibility of waiving fees to make it easier for housing to come to the city, or resources that we could bring to bear... Maybe vacant properties that the city owns that could be used for housing,” Mike Parks, a city spokesperson, said. “[Webb is] going to study a number of those things. She’s going to work to make connections with organizations across the state.”

Webb will start her new position on April 18.

