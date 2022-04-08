JMU baseball preparing for crucial series at Charleston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team heads south this weekend for a critical series against a CAA opponent.

JMU and College of Charleston are scheduled to play three games at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Game one is set for 6 p.m. Friday night. James Madison is trying to earn its third straight series win against a conference opponent after taking two of three against Delaware and Elon over the last two weekends.

“I think we just have to go down there and play like we have been playing in these conference games,” said JMU redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, who is batting .430 with eight home runs and 35 RBI. “Go down there and not let anything get to us. Go down there, play our game. Play like we know how and we’ll be just fine.”

The Dukes and Cougars are part of logjam at the top of the CAA standings with five teams currently boasting 4-2 league records. JMU has the most overall wins of any team in the conference with a 17-11 overall mark. The Dukes have won nine of their last 12 games.

“We just gotta play our game,” said JMU redshirt junior third baseman Tre Dabney. “Road games are hard because it’s a different field. Their fans are getting on us....just sticking to our approach and winning the day.”

JMU has struggled historically against Charleston, with a 10-21 overall record against the Cougars.

“They’re a solid club,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. ”They beat Texas earlier in the year and they are really comfortable in their park.”

