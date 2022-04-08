Advertisement

JMU baseball preparing for crucial series at Charleston

The James Madison baseball team heads south this weekend for a critical series against a CAA...
The James Madison baseball team heads south this weekend for a critical series against a CAA opponent.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team heads south this weekend for a critical series against a CAA opponent.

JMU and College of Charleston are scheduled to play three games at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Game one is set for 6 p.m. Friday night. James Madison is trying to earn its third straight series win against a conference opponent after taking two of three against Delaware and Elon over the last two weekends.

“I think we just have to go down there and play like we have been playing in these conference games,” said JMU redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, who is batting .430 with eight home runs and 35 RBI. “Go down there and not let anything get to us. Go down there, play our game. Play like we know how and we’ll be just fine.”

The Dukes and Cougars are part of logjam at the top of the CAA standings with five teams currently boasting 4-2 league records. JMU has the most overall wins of any team in the conference with a 17-11 overall mark. The Dukes have won nine of their last 12 games.

“We just gotta play our game,” said JMU redshirt junior third baseman Tre Dabney. “Road games are hard because it’s a different field. Their fans are getting on us....just sticking to our approach and winning the day.”

JMU has struggled historically against Charleston, with a 10-21 overall record against the Cougars.

“They’re a solid club,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. ”They beat Texas earlier in the year and they are really comfortable in their park.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
Officer-involved shooting after vehicle pursuit in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Latest News

2022 spring practice is a bit different for Curt Cignetti and the James Madison football team.
Short-handed Dukes working to develop depth in spring practice
Lilian Berry
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Lilian Berry
The James Madison men’s soccer team will join the Sun Belt Conference later this year.
JMU men’s soccer to compete in Sun Belt’s new-look league
JMU men's soccer to join new-look league in Sun Belt Conference
JMU men's soccer to join new-look league in Sun Belt Conference