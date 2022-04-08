Quieter end to the week

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Patchy fog can lead to areas of reduced visibility. Increasing clouds as we go through the day with a spotty shower possible in the morning and early afternoon. A few scattered showers arriving for the afternoon along with a weak cold front. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Turning breezy for the afternoon.

Cloudy with a few scattered showers for the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Any showers wrapping up by midnight as clouds decrease during the overnight. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Staying breezy across our West Virginia locations. The Allegheny Mountains will see snow showers throughout the night.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Adding more clouds into the afternoon along with a breeze. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the day. Pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains.

Cloudy for the evening and turning chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clouds will decrease through the evening and overnight as temperatures turn cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Staying breezy across our West Virginia locations with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Adding some more clouds for the afternoon and turning pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy during the entire day with a few flurries for our West Virginia locations. Winds a little stronger across West Virginia with wind gusts ranging in the 20-30 mph range during the day. Snow showers wrapping up around noon across the Allegheny Mountains. A coating to 2 inches of snow for the Allegheny Mountains when all said and done. Some clouds around for the evening and overnight and turning cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with tempearatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds into the afternoon and turning mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out across our West Virginia locations. Clouds sticking around overnight and turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A balance of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning warm with highs in the low to mid 70s! A beautiful spring day. Clouds around for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A balance of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s! Another beautiful spring day. Plenty of clouds around for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.