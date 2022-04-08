Short-handed Dukes working to develop depth in spring practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2022 spring practice is a bit different for Curt Cignetti and the James Madison football team.

“It’s a much different spring than I have ever been a part of and patience is probably the key word here,” said Cignetti, following JMU’s practice this past Saturday.

The Dukes held their seventh practice of the spring season Thursday afternoon. The team JMU is putting on the field looks much different than the group that’s expected to suit this fall when James Madison makes its FBS debut in the Sun Belt Conference. Cignetti says nearly 15 starters or key contributors are not practicing this spring as they recover from injuries or surgery following the 2021 season.

“The encouraging thing to me is we see some young guys developing,” said Cignetti. “We see some older guys practicing like you want older guys to practice and then we got some new guys that are starting to get it and showing some signs.”

With multiple veteran players sidelined this spring, younger players and newcomers to the program are earning valuable reps during practice.

“It can definitely create a deeper team,” said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu, who is sitting out spring ball while he recovers from an upper body injury but is expected to be back at 100% in the fall. “It also gives the older guys a chance to rest their legs a little bit because you’re not having a grueling practice every day. But allowing the younger guys to just get a feel of what it’s like to play more reps is always a good thing. The more you play. The more experience you get, it’s always good for the team.”

JMU is scheduled to continue spring practice on Saturday. The Dukes’ spring game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

