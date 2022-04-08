Staunton fully funds schools for 2023 fiscal year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Staunton came to an agreement with city schools to close the gap in the schools’ budget.

Thursday night was the first work session the city held for the 2023 fiscal year budget, and they wasted no time getting right to what was on everyone’s minds, the school budget.

”The city schools made some adjustments on their side to some revenues and the city will make up the remainder of the difference in the amount of $365,000 and that closes the $624,000 gap for 2023,” Leslie Beauregarden, interim city manager for Staunton, said.

The agreement made Thursday night includes an adjusted revenue sharing formula, based on actual revenue rather than projected revenue. This allows schools to start looking at their budgets much earlier.

Although the school budget is wrapped in with the city’s budget, the $365,000 that the city will be given to schools will not affect the rest of the budget.

”The $365,000 won’t affect city services or any of the proposals in the budget and I believe we will be able to close that gap by the middle of the fiscal year,” Beauregarden said.

The city also supported construction projects for Staunton schools which are outlined in the capital budget.

Leslie Beauregarden hopes this is the last year they have to use a negative contingency, which is using savings they find around the city, for the budget and hopes to be able to find that funding in promised revenue. They have used the negative contingency for the last two years.

“Essentially we want to balance the budget on revenues that we can count on every year and so we don’t want to continue to make this a habit for sure,” Beauregarden said.

Budget talks will continue throughout April with a final budget being established at the end of the month.

