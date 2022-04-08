Advertisement

VIDEO: Bystanders step in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank.
Apr. 8, 2022
Honolulu police said they responded to the Bank of Hawaii in Pearl City around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for an attempted robbery call.

Kylee Sili had stopped by the bank on her lunch break when she saw the man apparently going behind the counter and harassing the tellers.

When police arrived, customers in the bank helped the officers detain the man and try to wrestle him down.

“So we went over there, and the uncle really helped. He immediately went to go help the cops take the guy down. There was another guy too, like another civilian guy. They were trying to take him down,” Sili said.

“The suspect was giving them a hard time, I don’t know what he was doing, what he was trying to do, trying to run.”

HNN has reached out to police for more information on the suspect and his charges.

