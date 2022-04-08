Advertisement

Youngkin signs bill regulating explicit content in schools

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that will require Virginia schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books or other materials with sexually explicit content was among more than 100 measures Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law this week.

In a statement Friday, Youngkin held up the measure as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign pledge to empower parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

Youngkin faces an action deadline next week for measures passed during this year’s regular session of the General Assembly.

Youngkin can sign or veto bills or send them back to lawmakers with proposed amendments.

