First-year defensive line coach bringing energy to JMU football spring practice

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pat Kuntz is making his presence known during JMU football spring practice.

Kuntz was hired as the Dukes’ defensive line coach in February after Corey Hetherman, the previous JMU DL coach and defensive coordinator, left to take a job as an assistant coach at Rutgers. Kuntz is bringing energy and passion to the field while coaching JMU defensive lineman this spring.

“Energy is good,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when asked about Kuntz. “Energy gets things moving. So I noticed Pat as soon as I walked out on the field. He was banging them on the sled over there pretty good. He’s a good coach.”

Kuntz joins JMU after serving as an assistant coach at VMI for three seasons. He played college football at Notre Dame from 2005-2008.

