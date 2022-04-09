Grant County Schools to begin using metal detector wands

PETERSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - A new security measure will soon be in place inside Grant County Schools. The school division sent a statement out to parents this week saying schools will begin using metal detector wands to scan students when they enter the building.

“It’s going to serve as a deterrent, we believe because students know that we have these now. It’s just one more tool we’ve put in our toolbox to help keep our schools safe,” said Webster.

Webster told WHSV that there had been discussions about walk-through metal detectors similar to those in airports but that wasn’t feasible because it would take too much time out of the instructional day.

“We wanted to do something that we could do and our safe school’s director had done some research and saw these were being used in other schools across the country. We found they’re relatively inexpensive and they’re a great deterrent,” said Webster.

Principals will select students at random to be scanned as they enter the school unless there is a reason to suspect a particular student needs to be searched.

“This is no cure-all. It’s just one more thing with a multitude of things that we’ve already done to do everything in our power to keep our schools safe,” said Webster.

Webster said that the measure wasn’t brought on by any incident in Grant County Schools but the division wants to be proactive in keeping students safe.

“There are no guarantees that you will always absolutely be 100% safe, but we believe that everything we can do moves us in that direction of not guaranteeing but keeping our schools as safe as they possibly can be,” he said.

The Grant County School division consists of four schools. There will be two metal detectors each used at Petersburg Middle School and High School. Maysville Elementary School and the Union Educational complex will each use just one.

Schools will start using the metal detectors when students return from spring break on April 19.

