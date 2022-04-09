Harrisonburg Little League has first Opening Day since 2018

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Little League Association held its first Opening Day since 2018 Saturday at Purcell Park.

After being on hiatus for almost three years, kids were eager to “play ball.”

“It’s my favorite day of the year, it’s a day where we announce all the teams, they circle the field [...] sit out on the field and by the end of the ceremony, all 28 teams are out on the field it’s kind of pretty cool,” Dean Warlitner, president of Harrisonburg Little League said.

This is a special day for not only the kids, but parents and the Harrisonburg Little League association as well. After not being able to have an Opening Day for three years due to weather complications, and then COVID, players finally got to step into the batter’s box again.

“They’ve lost out on so much in the last two years with COVID and they’re more excited than any of us to get out here and start playing,” Warlitner said.

A new season brings new interest in America’s pastime. As COVID numbers go down, enrollment numbers have gone up for HLLA.

“We’re starting off very well, we normally have about 280 players we’re at about 340 so our registration numbers are up,” Warlitner said.

Opening Day offered something for everyone with sponsored giveaways, bounce houses, and former JMU softball player Kate Gordon, now Kate Short, throwing out the first pitch, the stands were packed with fans.

“Today is our biggest day of the year, we come out at 8 o’clock we have sponsors out here ... It’s been a great day and now the kids get to play the rest of the day,” Warlitner said.

There are still spots available on some teams. To check availability or register your child to play visit the HLLA website.

