Hope Distributed hosts health resources fair

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning, Hope Distributed, a food pantry, clothes and furniture store, hosted its first annual health resources fair.

Vendors came from across the Valley to talk with residents about resources in the area.

“We have about 11 organizations from around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, all to do with health resources. We’ve got all kinds of different resources here for people to come out and ask questions and we have representatives from all of those organizations that can answer any questions and hand out resources to people that need them,” Evelyn Lewis, intern at Hope Distributed said.

Some of the organizations at Saturday’s event included Sentara RMH, Blue Ridge Free Clinic and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The things we notice that a lot of our clients use either Medicare or Medicaid and might not be aware of the resources and the benefits they can get from those types of health insurances,” Lewis said.

Whether you have Medicare, Medicaid, any other type of insurance or none at all, today’s fair offered the resources available in the Valley to residents.

“That’s the great idea here is that they can come and pick stuff up, see how they can use their benefits and especially get different benefits like dental that they’re not aware that they can get,” Lewis said.

Hope Distributed will continue to monitor the community and their needs going forward to see how they can best serve them with future health resource fairs and events.

“We’d like to keep it going at least annually maybe even bi-annually if that becomes a need,” Lewis said. “We’re really just gonna keep watching the community and see what kind of needs we need to do if we can expand this or change the mission of it based on what people need.”

