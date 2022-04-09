Advertisement

JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston

JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost at College of Charleston Friday night.

The Dukes were limited to just four hits and committed three errors in a 6-3 loss to the Cougars at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Fenwick Trimble hit a two-run homer and Carson Bell added a solo blast for JMU but the Dukes struggled to hit throughout the night. Tre Dabney and Chase DeLauter were a combined 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. Justin Showalter started on the mound for JMU and threw five innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out three.

JMU falls to 17-12 overall (4-3 CAA). Game two of the three-game series is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch Saturday afternoon.

Box Score

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
Staunton's Long John Silver's is set to open May 1.
Ahoy, Staunton! Long John Silver’s set to open soon

Latest News

H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
H.S. Baseball: Spotswood remains unbeaten with victory over Page County (4/8/22)
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston
Pat Kuntz is making is presence known during JMU football spring practice.
First-year defensive line coach bringing energy to JMU football spring practice
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up
JMU cheerleading gets a leg up