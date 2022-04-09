JMU baseball drops series opener at Charleston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team lost at College of Charleston Friday night.

The Dukes were limited to just four hits and committed three errors in a 6-3 loss to the Cougars at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Fenwick Trimble hit a two-run homer and Carson Bell added a solo blast for JMU but the Dukes struggled to hit throughout the night. Tre Dabney and Chase DeLauter were a combined 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. Justin Showalter started on the mound for JMU and threw five innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out three.

JMU falls to 17-12 overall (4-3 CAA). Game two of the three-game series is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch Saturday afternoon.

Box Score

