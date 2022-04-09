JMU cheerleading gets a leg up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, schools across the country celebrated National Student-Athlete Day.

There is one team that performs on the biggest stage... yet is often left out of the spotlight.

“You’re not some pretty girl who just cheers on the sidelines. You are more than that. You are an athlete,” said Hailey Drainey, a freshman on the James Madison University cheerleading team.

“We do hard skills,” said teammate Jordan Pratt. “We pour a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this sport.”

Although cheerleading is not officially recognized as an NCAA sport, the Dukes are seen as elite student-athletes on campus.

“Instead of being a spirit squad, we are treated as athletes and this has been really special for us,” said junior cheerleader Charlotte Baldwin. “We are part of JMU athletics and we are all doing this together.”

In fact, JMU cheerleading now uses the modern recruiting process of selecting high school talent and signing student-athletes to the program. For junior Erin Batik, cheerleading was one of the main reasons she chose to attend James Madison.

“I remember being one of those high school students when all you wanted to do is be a college cheerleader,” said Batik. “It is so fulfilling because I see myself in those young girls.”

Last summer, the International Olympic Committee granted full Olympic recognition to the sport of cheerleading, paving the way for a sanctioned event and changing the future of the sport.

“This is going to change how cheerleading is treated at the college and high school levels,” said head cheerleading coach Tony Morris.

With the potential for international attention at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Dukes are excited for the future of the sport on campus and beyond.

“There is a big window of opportunity as people start to recognize cheerleading as not just an activity but as a sport,” said Draney.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.