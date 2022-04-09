Advertisement

Massanutten Regional Library thrives in local community

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, libraries nationwide came together to push for federal funding during Take Action for Libraries Day.

In the age of screens and social media, Massanutten Regional Library has stayed relevant by promoting the power of literature in the community. The library provides a consistent schedule of educational gatherings and group events.

The endless rows of books continue to offer a beloved spot for learning in the Valley.

“Books are never going to die,” said director of advancement Mary Golden Hughes. “We have to keep books on our shelves and encourage the community to keep reading.”

Massanutten Regional Library will be holding the Rocktown Author Festival on Saturday from 1-4 p.m., where 18 local authors will sign books and discuss their work. The festival will also provide panels for prospective authors about the process of editing and publishing manuscripts.

More information on the Rocktown Author Festival can be found here.

