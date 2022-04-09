Residents displaced after Roanoke fire Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An electrical fire has left residents of a home in the 2200 block of Garstland Drive NW displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched late Friday night for a reported fire and found smoke leaving the building. The incident was then marked a working fire. The fire was found on the second floor of the home before being extinguished and under control in under twenty minutes.

A person was taken to the hospital for a non-fire related complaint.

The fire was deemed accidental with damages estimated at $65,000.

