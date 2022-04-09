Seasonably cool and breezy weekend

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Adding more clouds into the afternoon along with a breeze. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the day. Pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains.

Cloudy for the evening and turning chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clouds will decrease through the evening and overnight as temperatures turn cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Staying breezy across our West Virginia locations with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies. Up to 2 inches of snow accumulating across the Allegheny Mountains into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing the clouds into the aftenoon with plenty of sunshine. Breezy during the entire day with a few flurries for our West Virginia locations. Winds a little stronger across West Virginia with wind gusts ranging in the 20-30 mph range during the day. Pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clear skies for the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Staying clear for a majority of the night, with some clouds moving in late in the overnight. A cold night with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Staying breezy across our West Virginia locations.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds into the afternoon and turning mild as a ridge in the jetstream begins to form. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A beautiful spring day! Clouds sticking around overnight and turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A balance of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! A beautiful spring day as we see some of our warmest temperatures of 2022 so far! Clouds around for the evening and overnight. Pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun and plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s! Another beautiful spring day. A spotty shower for our West Virginia locations during the day. Plenty of clouds around for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Another mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s with more clouds than sun. Cloudy for the afternoon and another warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers for the afternoon. Clouds sticking around into the evening and overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Cooler than the few previous days as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

