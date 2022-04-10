Advertisement

Busking for Ukraine

Busking for Ukraine
Busking for Ukraine(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Charlottesville musicians are playing music on the downtown mall to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. As of Saturday, April 9 they have raised close to $3,000.

The group has played for six weekends with the original goal of raising $1,500, in just a few hours they raised $1,300 on Saturday, April 9.

“We always get a good turn out and people are very generous, lots of twenty dollar bills,” musician and organizer Pete Marshall said.

Bailey Printing Inc. donated a sign for them to replace their previous home made poster. The group accepts donations of any size from people who pass by.

“When the war started with Ukraine I really wanted to do something, I didn’t want to just sit around and mope. So I organized - I know lots of old time musicians - so I tried to get something together. Everything’s been great,” Marshall said.

The group will continue playing on Saturdays around 1 p.m. on the downtown mall and invite anyone who wants to join them or stop by to listen.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bridgewater
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The circus is set up in a giant tent outside of the Valley Mall and includes a number of...
Do Portugal International Circus comes to Harrisonburg
Joseph Darnell Martin, of Waynesboro, and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, of Waynesboro, were charged and...
Two suspects charged after shooting in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

JMU football holds first spring scrimmage
JMU football holds first spring scrimmage
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 9
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 9
Small business and vendors fair
Fluvanna hosts small business fair to help economy bounce back
The Harrisonburg Little League Association held its first Opening Day since 2018 Saturday at...
Harrisonburg Little League has first Opening Day since 2018