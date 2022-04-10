Fluvanna hosts small business fair to help economy bounce back

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna Leaders of Race and Diversity held a small business and vendors fair to promote economic development in the county. Since the start of the pandemic many small vendors in Fluvanna county say they have had a hard time growing their business. This fair helps to turn that around.

“It’s all about the exposure,” Herbert’s Wine Jelly’s Carolyn Herbert said.

Herbert has been working on expanding her business for years.

“We sell a variety of products, but it’s a little eclectic, because we actually hire guys that had mental health issues, and then were incarcerated,” Herbert said.

Without a brick and mortar location fairs like these give them a big push.

“We don’t have a storefront because our guys don’t want to be labeled at a storefront,” Herbert said.

Others like Sasha Morgan are just starting out

“This is my soft launch of my small business. I have always been a tinkerer. I’m an engineer by trade. So in college we had the opportunity to work with laser cutters and so i found a knack for woodworking and then I expanded it when I got home,” said Morgan.

They all set up shop in the county high school.

“We hosted this event to promote Fluvanna County and surrounding areas, small businesses, and so that everybody in the county could kind of come out and get a chance to see what Fluvanna has to offer,” said Deidre Creasy - Quirindoongo with the Fluvanna Leaders of Race and Diversity.

The vendors have the chance to promote themselves..

“It’s given me a lot of exposure. I’m able to meet and network with a lot of different people,” founder of Aerial Scent Candle Tonya Whitegray said.

And learn from each other too.

“I’ve learned a lot from the other small businesses in this area for people who have been around for a lot longer than I have their experiences and methods to promote my business and to better connect with customers,” Morgan said.

The fair is all about community.

“It will definitely promote economic development within the county, and it will also showcase and shine a light on the fabulous businesses that we have here,” Creasy - Quirindoongo said.

The Fluvanna Leaders of Race and Diversity says this is just the first of many events to come.

