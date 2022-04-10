High pressure brings cold weather through the night, frost possible

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After our chilly day filled with snow showers, even in the mountain locations, it’s going to be cold again tonight, getting down into those low thirties.

This is one of those light frost potentials. If we can get those winds just light enough, could have a little bit of that. Even if we don’t get the frost, I think it’s a good idea to bring those plants and doors tonight just because it could cause some damage to those potted plants and hanging baskets.

The snow showers will linger into the mountains overnight, and then into the first part of our Sunday. By the afternoon, Sunday, I’m expecting most areas to turn partly to mostly sunny. We’ll kind of get rid of those snow showers in the mountain locations as that drier air begins to work in, but it will turn a bit breezy at times as we go through the day.

In the morning, waking up into the low thirties, heading into midday about 45 degrees and notice that increased sunshine as we go through the day winds at about 10 to 15 miles per hour, and we should get up to around 52 degrees tomorrow in Harrisonburg, just a little bit cooler to the west, around 47 degrees. Raphine will be around 54, and headed toward Staunton and Charlottesville climbing toward 60.

This really big area of high pressure that’s down across the Southeast -- this is the thing that’s gonna build in over the next couple of days. We get clockwise flow around this high. That means we’re gonna bring in winds out of the south and Southwest.

That’s where all the warmth has been over the past few days. We’ll get that moving in here, heading into Monday. So a quick warmup, we’ll get all that cool weather, push it back up towards the Northeast.

It’s going to stay dry for a few days and we’ll just get warmer and warmer, but notice some rain out to the west. This is our next cold front that will sweep across the country. Perhaps bringing a week again of stormy other down across the south. This could be week four of that, that they’ve had this severe weather across parts of the deep south.

Once that front gets here, there are still some questions as to whether we will get some storms out of it, but it does appear. We’ll get some rain coming up late Thursday heading into Friday. It’ll also cool down.

Those temperatures are down as we head into Easter weekend, so I’m not foreseeing any kind of flooding issues, but we’ll monitor that as we get a little closer.

It also brings some cooler weather. You can see that warmth moving in. Once that front comes in. All of that chilly weather that you see back to the west will enter just in time for Easter weekend at this point, staying cool for our Sunday in your seven-day forecast, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, that warm-up heads in with seventies, even maybe some eighties, head more to the east.

You might see a few showers by Thursday into Friday, and then by Saturday, we’ll start to cool back down with those highs in the sixties for Easter

