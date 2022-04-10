JMU football holds first spring scrimmage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Dukes took the practice field for the first spring scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium.

As James Madison prepares to move to the Sun Belt Conference, key players are battling some injuries while less experienced athletes are looking for breakthrough opportunities on the field.

Meanwhile, head coach Curt Cignetti is focused on a united team culture as the healthy players sharpen their skills for FBS Conference play.

“We’re halfway through the spring season and everyone who is on the field has to have the right mindset to keep improving,” said Cignetti.

According to Cignetti, the opening scrimmage looked slightly different without all of the starting players.

“With all the guys out it doesn’t quite flow as well as you might like,” he admitted. “The guys know what they have to do to play faster.”

The Dukes officially open their season in September when they face Middle Tennesee State at Bridgeforth Stadium.

