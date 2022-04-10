Pedestrian struck by HPD patrol vehicle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

A woman was struck by a Harrisonburg Police patrol SUV Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. The incident happened at the corner of West Wolfe Street and North Liberty Street.

According to Harrisonburg Police Captain Jason Kidd, an officer in a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle was making a turn and made contact with the female victim at a low speed. The 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.