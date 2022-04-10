Advertisement

Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old.

Police have arrived in the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road where a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now police are asking for any residents with video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident to turn their footage in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

