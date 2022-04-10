Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old.

Police have arrived in the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road where a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD is on the scene investigating a shooting which has sent a juvenile male to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a residential community; area residents with 🎥 surveillance footage should save and share with detectives. #crimealert #henrico #onecommunity. pic.twitter.com/O1HMNAjeCD — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 10, 2022

Now police are asking for any residents with video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident to turn their footage in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

