Atlanta airport reclaims title as World’s Busiest Airport

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - Atlanta’s airport is once again the world’s busiest.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport knocked China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport from the top spot for 2021, according to the trade association, Airports Council International.

Guangzhou pushed Atlanta off the perch in 2020, breaking Atlanta’s 22-year streak as number one.

Atlanta’s main airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021. That is up a whopping 76% from 2020, but still nearly 32% below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou’s airport dropped to number eight in 2021.

U.S. airports dominated in 2021, with eight of the top 10, but the year before, airports in China took seven of the top 10.

China’s 2020 dominance was because of th early rebound of domestic travel in China.

The country has still not reopened to international visitors.

