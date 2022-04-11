Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on April 10, 2022 in the Stuarts Draft area.

13-year-old Tariq-Ale Izaivian Bell is 5′9″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.