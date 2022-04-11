Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

13-year-old Tariq-Ale Izaivian Bell is 5′9″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
13-year-old Tariq-Ale Izaivian Bell is 5′9″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on April 10, 2022 in the Stuarts Draft area.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

