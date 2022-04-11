DeLauter out indefinitely with broken foot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Chase DeLauter is out indefinitely after suffering a broken foot in this past weekend’s road series at College of Charleston.

DeLauter’s injury occurred running the bases after he it a double in the top of the ninth in game two of the series on Saturday. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry says the program is awaiting more information on the amount of time DeLauter will miss but there’s hope he can return before the end of the season.

“We just don’t know,” said Ikenberry. “We’re not 100% sure what is going to happen.”

DeLauter is one of the best hitters in college baseball and considered to be a potential top-ten pick in the the 2022 MLB Draft later this year. He is hitting .437 with eight home runs and 35 RBI to go along with 10 stolen bases and a 1.404 OPS. He missed time earlier this season after getting hit in the head with a pitch and colliding into the outfield wall in the same game but returned and made a major impact at the plate.

“He’s one of the best players in college baseball,” said Ikenberry. “I hate it for our team, our fans. The opportunity to watch him play is so dynamic. It’s gonna be next guy up. That’s what is going to have to happen.”

Ikenberry says that Travis Reifsnider will replace DeLauter in center field and at No. 2 in the batting order. Former Broadway High School star Bryce Suters could also see more playing time in the outfield with DeLauter sidelined.

News of DeLauter’s injury was first reported by Baseball America and Noah Fleischman of the Daily News-Record.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.