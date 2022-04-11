JMU student organizes event for Alzheimer’s awareness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Williamsburg native who is now a freshman at James Madison University has been making strides to fight Alzheimer’s across Virginia.

“I have a passion for ending Alzheimer’s and finding a cure just because I have seen firsthand how it impacts families in nursing homes,” Emma Howell, JMU student organizing Alzheimer’s awareness events.

Growing up, Emma Howell and her sister Abby Howell watched her grandmother battle with the disease, and the two quickly became passionate about finding a cure to end it.

“I grew up with a grandma who had Alzheimer’s and just growing up like watching her go through that disease, I just had a passion for helping the elderly population,” Howell said.

The Howell sisters began working at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, a nursing home that has an Alzheimer’s unit.

Before starting classes at JMU, Howell organized a run/walk for “The Longest Day” in the summer of 2021 and raised more than $2,000 for Alzheimer’s Association.

“For my graduation last year, I graduated high school and I wanted for my graduation too, instead of receiving graduation money, doing more of like a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. I came across The Longest Day fundraiser and contacted one of the committee members,” Howell said.

Now she has brought that passion with her to Harrisonburg and is making a difference on the campus of JMU.

“This year for Health 100, it’s a class at JMU, I organized a wellness passport event which is an informational session where students can come and get credit for attending and it was titled Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Howell said.

Howell is also a recruitment and marketing manager and gets businesses in Harrisonburg to participate in The Longest Day.

She hopes to return home each summer to keep her run/walk for The Longest Day going, but she says she is looking forward to more opportunities to spread awareness and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association at JMU.

“In the future maybe doing something before the summer or a hike because there are a lot of hiking spots in Harrisonburg,” Howell said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.