Advertisement

Judge rules US military can’t discharge HIV-positive troops

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has issued a ruling prohibiting the U.S. military from discharging HIV-positive service members or refusing to allow them to become officers.

Advocates say it’s one of the strongest rulings in years for people living with HIV.

The cases involved two service members who the Air Force attempted to discharge, as well as a sergeant in the D.C. Army National Guard who was denied a position in the Judge Advocate General Corps.

The new ruling bars the military from taking those actions against the plaintiffs and any other asymptomatic HIV-positive service member who is classified as ineligible for worldwide deployment due to their HIV-positive status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sent to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by an HPD patrol vehicle
Pedestrian struck by HPD patrol vehicle
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
The circus is set up in a giant tent outside of the Valley Mall and includes a number of...
Do Portugal International Circus comes to Harrisonburg
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured

Latest News

13-year-old Tariq-Ale Izaivian Bell is 5′9″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile
Yoga 4 Cancer class heals community
Yoga 4 Cancer class heals community
Dayside Weather Forecast 4/11/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 4/11/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 4/11/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 4/11/2022