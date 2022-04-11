Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club holds Fast CAT event

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosted a three-day Fast CAT event this weekend at the Weyers Cave Community Center.

In this case, CAT stands for “Coursing Ability Test.” It’s like the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but this event is a 100-yard dash for canines.

“The dog loves it, it is one of the most fun things we do and we’ll go to various places around the state even up into Maryland sometimes. The excitement level of this dog and doing this and running it seems like she’s always trying to beat her best time,” Chris Manzella, participant and dog owner said.

A controlled lure is pulled down the marked course and dogs of all breeds chase after it to measure their time and speed.

“What you gain is a better understanding of how to take care of a dog because since they do love this kind of activity and exercise is so much important to them. They really get a lot of out it, and so do you, because you get to meet a lot of neat people,” Manzella said.

This sport brings dog owners from across Virginia to compete and some hold national rankings.

“At one point when we first started doing this, she was ranked number three in the United States for Rat Terriers in speed, so I think this is going to help because this is going to make her ranking go up again,” Manzella said. “You know if you don’t do it for a long period of time, sometimes the other ones will catch up, so you have to come back in there and let them get back into the top.”

There is a national competition for the Fast CAT event held in Orlando each December, where the fastest dogs in each breed compete to be No. 1 in the country.

The Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club is looking for more volunteers to hold events like the Fast CAT. Participants in Sunday’s event say they hope more young people begin training and competing with their dogs.

